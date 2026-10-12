 Vai al contenuto
Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 15:12
MondoNapoliTESTATA GIORNALISTICA
PUBBLICITÀ
PARTNER
Fonte: UEFA

Allegri inserisce Giovane nella lista Champions al posto di Favasuli

Giovane entra nella lista Champions del Napoli per il match con il Villarreal, sostituendo l'infortunato Favasuli secondo quanto consentito dal regolamento UEFA.

di · 1 min
Giovane, giocatore del Napoli appena inserito nella lista Champions League
PUBBLICITÀ
Aggiungi MondoNapoli alle fonti preferite di Google

Massimiliano Allegri ha inserito Giovane nella lista Champions League del Napoli al posto dell’infortunato Favasuli, in vista della sfida contro il Villarreal.

Le regole UEFA sulle sostituzioni in lista Champions League

Il regolamento UEFA consente la sostituzione di un giocatore infortunato nella lista Champions anche dopo le scadenze, con documentazione medica. La norma riguarda in particolare i portieri, senza vincoli sulla formazione locale.

La UEFA può chiedere un esame medico supplementare per confermare l’infortunio.

PUBBLICITÀ
Redazione MN Notizie, mercato e rassegna stampa sul Napoli, ogni giorno. Tutti gli articoli
Non perdere una notizia sul NapoliScegli MondoNapoli come fonte preferita: su Google vedrai più spesso le nostre notizie tra le Notizie principali.Fonte preferita su Google

Leggi anche