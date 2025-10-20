Napoli, ecco chi parlerà oggi in conferenza stampa insieme a Conte

Per la conferenza stampa di stasera, in programma alle 19:15, sarà Antonio Conte a rispondere alle domande dei giornalisti presenti. Ad affiancarlo ci sarà Sam Beukema, difensore olandese arrivato quest’estate dal Bologna.

