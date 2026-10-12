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Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 15:12
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Il Napoli punta a due acquisti a gennaio: si valutano centrocampista e vice Hojlund

Secondo Kiss Kiss Napoli a gennaio il club azzurro vuole due innesti: un centrocampista e una punta centrale come vice Hojlund. Resta in dubbio la posizione di Noa Lang.

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Aurelio De Laurentiis, presidente del Napoli, nel contesto delle strategie di mercato
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Il Napoli prevede di intervenire sul mercato a gennaio con almeno due nuovi acquisti, secondo quanto riportato da Kiss Kiss Napoli. La società vuole chiudere più operazioni a gennaio, con De Laurentiis e Manna convinti di poterle portare a termine, riporta Kiss Kiss Napoli.

Le aree individuate riguardano un centrocampista e un attaccante centrale, quest’ultimo pensato come alternativa a Rasmus Hojlund. "

" Sempre secondo Kiss Kiss Napoli, la permanenza dell’olandese non è ancora stata decisa e la sua posizione verrà valutata nelle prossime settimane.

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