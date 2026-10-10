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Sabato 10 Ottobre 2026
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Milton Pereira convocato da Allegri: Nocerino commenta la chiamata

Milton Pereira convocato da Allegri nel Napoli: Nocerino commenta la scelta, dichiarando che era il suo obiettivo. Tutti i dettagli sulla convocazione.

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Milton Pereira convocato da Allegri: Nocerino commenta la chiamata
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  • Milton Pereira convocato da Massimiliano Allegri per una prossima partita
  • Antonio Nocerino afferma che la convocazione era il suo obiettivo
  • Secondo indiscrezioni, la scelta rafforza la fiducia nei giovani azzurri
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Milton Pereira è stato convocato da Massimiliano Allegri, tecnico del Napoli, per un prossimo impegno ufficiale. La scelta, a quanto si apprende, rappresenta un passo rilevante nella crescita del giovane calciatore degli azzurrini.

L’ex centrocampista del Napoli Antonio Nocerino ha commentato la notizia della convocazione, sottolineando: "Era il mio obiettivo". Secondo quanto emerge, le parole di Nocerino evidenziano quanto il percorso di Pereira fosse seguito e atteso anche dallo staff tecnico della Primavera.

La chiamata di Allegri a Milton Pereira viene interpretata come un segnale di fiducia e una nuova opportunità per la giovane leva del settore giovanile partenopeo.

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