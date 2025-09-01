Di Marzio – ” Carrarese sempre più vicina a Hasa, i dettagli “

Scritto da:
Francesco Napolitano
-

Gianluca Di Marzio, giornalista ed esperto di mercato di Sky Sport, ha riportato sul social X delle importantissime novità in merito al futuro di Luis Hasa, centrocampista del Napoli. Ecco il suo post:

“Carrarese ai dettagli per Luis Hasa”.

