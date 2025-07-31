SOCIAL – Il Napoli saluta Osimhen ufficialmente: il video

Paolo Graus
Il Napoli pubblica sul suo profilo Instagram un video in cui ringrazia Victor Osimhen per il suo impegno che ha messo in questi anni a Napoli. Di seguito l’allegato con tanto di “Good luck Victor” come messaggio:

