Di Marzio: “Beukema è arrivato a Roma, il video”

Secondo quanto riporta in diretta Sky Sport, Beukema è appena arrivato a Roma per poter sostenere domani mattina le visite mediche di rito, per poi firmare il contratto col Napoli e raggiungere i nuovi compagni a Dimaro.

