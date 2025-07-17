Auriemma: “Lucca è arrivato a Dimaro, presto l’annuncio del Napoli”

Secondo quanto riporta il giornalista Raffaele Auriemma, il nuovo attaccante del Napoli Lorenzo Lucca è arrivato al ritiro di Dimaro poco fa. Seguiranno aggiornamenti sull’annuncio ufficiale del calciatore che dovrebbe essere imminente.

