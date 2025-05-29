UFFICIALE – ADL annuncia il futuro di Conte con un tweet!

Aurelio De Laurentiis, presidente del Napoli, ha scritto un post sul suo profilo X dove Conte sarà l’allenatore del Napoli anche per la prossima stagione. Ecco cosa riporta:

“AVANTI TUTTA. PIU’ FORTI DI PRIMA!”

