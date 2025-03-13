Moretto: “Il Napoli ha bloccato un difensore per giugno: i dettagli”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Secondo quanto riporta il giornalista Matteo Moretto, il Napoli avrebbe bloccato Marianucci, difensore centrale dell’Empoli classe 2004. Da giugno il calciatore sarebbe pronto a vestire la maglia azzurra con un contratto quinquennale.

Articolo precedenteLa SSC Napoli rettifica: “Non ci sono ancora date ufficiali per il ritiro”
Articolo successivoBruscolotti: “Il Napoli merita di stare così in alto. Su Buongiorno…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE