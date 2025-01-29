Il Torino dopo Elmas prende anche Casadei, Lazio tagliata fuori

Secondo quanto riportato su X dal insider di mercato Gianluca Di Marzio il Torino, dopo l’operazione Elmas sta per chiudere anche per Casadei che era in ottica Napoli.

