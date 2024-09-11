Dalla Turchia – Besiktas vuole insistere per Mario Rui

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-

Secondo quanto riportato dal portale Fanatik il Besiktas vuole accelerare i contatti con il Napoli per Mario Rui. Il terzino è rimasto fuori lista ed ha rifiutato ben 6 offerte vantaggiose. In Turchia il calciomercato finisce tra 2 giorni.

