ULTIM’ORA – Fabrizio Romano: “Gilmour-Napoli: l’affare potrebbe saltare”

L’operazione di mercato che nelle ultime settimane sembrava sempre più vicina alla chiusura e che riguardava l’appendo di Billy Gilmour al Napoli, potrebbe saltare. Lo riporta l’esperto internazionale di calciomercato Fabrizio Romano.

