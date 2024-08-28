Lukaku e Mctominay possono andare già in panchina contro il Parma

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-
DAZN, Conte:

Secondo quanto riportato dal Corriere dello sport. I nuovi arrivati Lukaku e Mctominay possono essere già in panchina per la partita di campionato contro il Parma in programma sabato alle 20:45.

Articolo precedenteRelevo – Napoli, c’è l’offerta all’Eintracht per Ebimbe: prestito con diritto di riscatto! Si attende la risposta dei tedeschi
Articolo successivoNapoli-Parma sarà diretta da Tremolada di Monza. Di Bello al Var

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE