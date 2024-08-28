Accomando: “fatta per la cessione in prestito di Gaetano al Cagliari”

Scritto da:
Davide Quagliozzi
-

Il giornalista Orazio Accomando, ha pubblicato su X la notizia della cessione del centrocampista del Napoli Gianluca Gaetano al Cagliari con prestito con obbligo di riscatto.

