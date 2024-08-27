Romano su X: “Il PSG non sta trattando Osimhen”

Ivan Holmes
Come riporta Fabrizio Romano su X, non è vero che il PSG è pronto a presentare un offerta al Napoli per Osimhen. Al momento non c’è nulla e la squadra francese non è al lavoro sul nigeriano.

