Sky – Luca Marchetti: “Tra Lukaku e Napoli c’è l’ostacolo dei diritti di immagine”

Scritto da:
Carlo Ritondale
-

Luca Marchetti, giornalista di Sky, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Sky Sport 24 in merito alla trattativa tra il Napoli e Romelu Lukaku: “Paradossalmente manca l’accordo tra il club azzurro e il calciatore per i diritti d’immagine”.

