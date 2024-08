Romano – Napoli beffato, Brescianini vola subito a Bergamo

🚨🔵⚫️ More on Marco Brescianini and Napoli deal collapsed story.



Atalanta are hijacking the move and set to sign the Italian midfielder after deal in jeopardy with Napoli.



Brescianini did medical tests for Napoli today then it all collapsed also due to Cajuste-Brentford off. pic.twitter.com/I7bIQemWL4