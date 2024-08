Romano – Centrocampo Napoli: addio a Cajuste, pronto l’arrivo di Gilmour. I dettagli

🔴⚪️🛫 Jens Cajuste travels today to England as he will sign on Monday as new Brentford player.



€1.5m loan fee, €11m buy option clause.



↪️🔵 Napoli are convinced to close the deal with Brighton for Billy Gilmour in few days. Matter of time as #BHAFC know he only wants Napoli. pic.twitter.com/iLXxV1lnLL