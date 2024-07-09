Schira: “Meret vicino al rinnovo, accordo fino al 2027”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Schira:

Nicolò Schira, esperto di mercato, sul suo profilo X ufficiale, ha fornito un aggiornamento su Alex Meret. Queste le sue parole:

“Alex Meret è ad un passo dal prolungare il suo contratto con il Napoli fino al 2027”.

Articolo precedenteEURO2024, Spagna-Francia 2-1: Yamal si prende la scena, furie rosse in finale

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here