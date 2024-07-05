Sportitalia – Chiesa, addio Juve: Giuntoli fissa il prezzo

Scritto da:
Gianmarco Giordano
-

Federico Chiesa lascerà la Juventus: è quanto emerge dagli ultimi rumors di calciomercato. Il giornalista ed esperto di calciomercato Sportitalia Alfredo Pedullà ha fatto il punto della situazione:

