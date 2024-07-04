Sky – Buongiorno a cena col suo agente per decidere il futuro! Il punto

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Secondo quanto riporta sul suo profilo X il giornalista Sky Gianluca Di Marzio, Buongiorno e il suo agente si ritrovano a cena insieme per decidere il futuro del calciatore granata. Napoli e Inter in attesa della volontà del difensore.

Articolo precedenteULTIM’ORA – Sky: “Spinazzola-Napoli, è fatta!” Ecco la durata del contratto
Articolo successivoRomano annuncia: “La Juventus vuole vendere Chiesa. La situazione”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE