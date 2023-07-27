ULTIM’ORA SKY – Passi avanti per il rinnovo di Osimhen. Le ultime

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Secondo quanto riporta Sky, il Napoli fa dei passi avanti per il rinnovo del contratto di Osimhen. Ecco i dettagli dell’affare:

“Passi avanti per il rinnovo di Osimhen, si va verso il rinnovo oltre il 2025. Clausola da 140/150 mln”.

Articolo precedenteMarchetti: “Il Napoli non è su Orsolini per il momento”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE