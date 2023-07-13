Di Marzio: “Il Napoli si avvicina a Caprile, i dettagli”

Paolo Graus
Secondo quanto riporta Gianluca Di Marzio, giornalista Sky, il Napoli è sempre più vicino ad acquistare Elia Caprile del Bari. Ecco cosa dichiara:

“Il Napoli è sempre più vicino a Elia Caprile del Bari. Seguiranno aggiornamenti”.

