Di Marzio: “Garcia-Napoli, ecco i dettagli del contratto del nuovo allenatore”

Scritto da:
Paolo Graus
-

Secondo quanto riporta Di Marzio sul suo profilo social, il Napoli avrebbe offerto al suo nuovo allenatore Rudi Garcia un contratto biennale. Inoltre si aggiunge un opzione all’interno del contratto che fa scattare il terzo anno automaticamente.

