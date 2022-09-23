Manolas è dello Sharjah Fc! L’ex Napoli ha già svolto le visite mediche

Scritto da:
Luca Lamberti
-
Manolas

Si attende solo l’ufficialità ma Kostas Manolas è a un passo dallo Sharjah Fc. Il greco volerà negli Emirati dove raggiungerà Miralem Pjanic, suo compagno di squadra ai tempi della Roma.

Articolo precedenteLe formazioni ufficiali di Italia-Inghilterra: Di Lorenzo e Raspadori titolari!
Articolo successivoKlinsmann: “Per i napoletani il calcio è al primo posto, il potenziale c’è”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE