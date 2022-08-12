Ultim’ora, Simeone domani farà le visite mediche

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Secondo Gianluca Di Marzio, esperto di calciomercato, Giovanni Simeone sosterrà entro domattina le visite mediche col Napoli a Villa Stuart per poi andare subito a Castelvolturno e preparare la partita proprio contro il suo quasi ex Verona.

