Romano: “Il Fulham si sente solo nella corsa per Neto”

Scritto da:
Luca Lamberti
-
Foto LaPresse - Marco Alpozzi 27 01 2016 Torino ( Italia) Sport Calcio Juventus Vs. Inter TIM Cup 2015 2016 - Juventus Stadium Nella foto: Neto Murara Norberto (Juventus F.C.); Photo LaPresse - Marco Alpozzi January 27, 2017 Torino ( Italy) Sport Soccer Juventus Vs. Inter TIM Cup 2015 2016 - Juventus Stadium In the pic: Neto Murara Norberto (Juventus F.C.);

Fabrizio Romano, esperto di mercato, ha riportato sul suo profilo twitter alcune novità su Neto.

Il Fulham è convinto di riuscire a chiudere per il brasiliano, sentendosi soli nella corsa per il portiere, snobbando così l’interesse mostrato dal Napoli nelle scorse ore. Ecco il tweet:

Articolo precedenteCdS – Doppia offerta West Ham per Fabian e Zielinski: le loro risposte
Articolo successivoSportitalia – Kepa avrebbe detto sì al Napoli, il dialogo con l’entourage

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE