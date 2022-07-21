Contini alla Sampdoria in prestito dal Napoli, sarà il vice Audero

Scritto da:
Piercarmine Cecere
-

La Sampdoria è vicino all’acquisto del vice-Audero: si tratta di Nikita Contini del Napoli. Le due società hanno impostato l’operazione sulla base del prestito. Lo riporta Sky Sport.

