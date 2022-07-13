Romano – Il Chelsea sta per presentare ufficialmente l’offerta al Napoli!

Scritto da:
Luca Lamberti
-

Il Chelsea sta per presentare l’offerta che porterà Koulibaly al Chelsea. Lo conferma Fabrizio Romano, affidabilissimo esperto di mercato. 38 milioni più bonus che porterebbero l’affare ai 40 milioni. Di seguito il tweet:

Nel frattempo il Chelsea non si ferma e lavora anche per Nathan Akè, difensore del Manchester City.
