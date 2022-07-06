Pedullà: “Gaetano potrebbe andare all’Udinese per sbloccare Deulofeu”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Secondo Alfredo Pedullà di Sportitalia, tra i giocatori in uscita del Napoli può rientrare anche Gianluca Gaetano. Il giovane centrocampista azzurro può rivelarsi decisivo nell’affare Deulofeu. Scopri di più guardando il video qui di seguito:

