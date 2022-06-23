Ultim’ora, Giordano: ” Il Napoli lavora per chiudere Ostigard”

Scritto da:
Vittorio Policastro
-

Marco Giordano, giornalista di calciomercato.it e collaboratore del mattino, ha detto sul suo profilo twittr che il Napoli lavora per chiudere Leo Skiri Ostigard per il fine settimana. L’accordo col Brighton è a un passo.

