Torino – Ufficiale il passaggio di Ricci dall’Empoli, era nel mirino del Napoli

Luigi Di Palma
Il Torino ha ufficializzato il passaggio del centrocampista ex Empoli Samuele Ricci. Il talentuoso mediano era da tempo nel mirino del Napoli, quando militava in B con il club empolese. Ora vestirà la maglia granata.

