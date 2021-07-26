UFFICIALE – Un giovane del Napoli ceduto in Lega Pro: i dettagli

Vincenzo Ercolano
Valerio Labriola, giovane centrocampista del Napoli, è stato ceduto al Taranto per la prossima stagione calcistica. A comunicare l’ingaggio del classe 2001, lo stesso club pugliese attraverso un comunicato ufficiale.

