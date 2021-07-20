Sky – Smentita Di Lorenzo – Atletico Madrid

Scritto da:
Salvatore Borghese
-

A Sky è intervenuto l’esperto di calciomercato Fabrizio Romano sull’interesse dell’Atletico Madrid per Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Ecco le sue parole:

”Nessuna trattativa tra l’esterno azzurro e il club spagnolo. Per il momento resta in azzurro”

Articolo precedentePazienza: “Spalletti ideale per Napoli, farà grandi cose. Ha delle caratteristiche perfette per la piazza azzurra”
Articolo successivoSky – Le ultime notizie in casa Napoli: dall’offerta per Koulibaly fino ad arrivare ad Emerson, i dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE