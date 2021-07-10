Tuttosport: Kaio Jorge è sempre nel mirino del Napoli

Michele Cecere
Michele Cecere
-

Oggi Tuttosport ha fatto il punto su Kaio Jorge, attaccante 19enne del Santos, sempre nel mirino del Napoli:

“I bianconeri dovranno rimandare (migliore delle ipotesi) o rinunciare a Kaio Jorge, nel mirino anche di Milan, Napoli e Bayer Leverkusen“.

