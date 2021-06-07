Bargiggia: “Sarri ha chiesto i due azzurri in scadenza, ci sarà un tentativo anche per Insigne”

Paolo Bargiggia, esperto di calciomercato, ha parlato ai microfoni di 1 Station Radio:

Sarri ha chiesto alla Lazio degli acquisti, in primis Maksimovic e Hysaj. Inoltre, il club biancoceleste potrebbe fare un tentativo anche per Insigne”.

