I più letti









Classifica # Squadra PG V P S GF GC DG Pts. 1 Juventus 26 20 3 3 50 24 +26 63 2 Lazio 26 19 5 2 60 23 +37 62 3 Inter Milan 26 17 6 3 51 25 +26 57 4 Atalanta 26 15 6 5 74 35 +39 51 5 Roma 26 13 6 7 51 35 +16 45 6 SSC Napoli 26 11 6 9 41 36 +5 39 7 Hellas Verona 26 10 8 8 31 27 +4 38 8 Parma 26 10 6 10 33 32 +1 36 9 Milan 26 10 6 10 28 34 -6 36 10 Bologna 26 9 7 10 38 42 -4 34 11 Cagliari 26 8 8 10 42 42 +0 32 12 Sassuolo 26 9 5 12 42 43 -1 32 13 Fiorentina 26 7 9 10 32 36 -4 30 14 Udinese 26 7 7 12 21 37 -16 28 15 Torino 26 8 4 14 29 46 -17 28 16 Sampdoria 26 7 5 14 29 46 -17 26 17 Genoa 26 6 7 13 31 47 -16 25 18 Lecce 26 6 7 13 34 56 -22 25 19 SPAL 26 5 3 18 20 44 -24 18 20 Brescia 26 4 4 18 22 49 -27 16

Calendario Lecce 17:30 Milan Fiorentina 17:30 Brescia Bologna 19:45 Juventus Hellas Verona 17:30 SSC Napoli SPAL 17:30 Cagliari Torino 19:45 Udinese Genoa 19:45 Parma Inter Milan 17:30 Sassuolo Roma 19:45 Sampdoria Atalanta 19:45 Lazio

: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 2 to be an array, bool given inon line: array_merge(): Expected parameter 1 to be an array, null given inon line