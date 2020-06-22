CdS – A gennaio saltato maxi-affare da 60 mln tra Napoli e Verona: decisiva la volontà di due calciatori

Non solo campo, ma anche mercato tra Napoli ed Hellas Verona. Infatti, stando a quanto riportato dall’edizione odierna del Corriere dello Sport, nella scorsa sessione invernale di calciomercato, le due società stavano intavolando un affare da 60 milioni per il trasferimento di Rrahmani, Kumbulla e Amrabat all’ombra del Vesuvio. Trattativa saltata a causa della volontà degli ultimi due, mentre gli azzurri hanno continuato a volere il difensore kosovaro, arrivato per 15 milioni di euro.

