Meunier-Dortmund quasi fatta, i dettagli

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-
blank

Thomas Meunier andrà al Borussia Dortumund. E’ ormai quasi fatta per il passaggio di Thomas Meunier al Dortumund. Il difensore belga ha trovato un accordo con la dirigenza giallo-nera per un contratto fino al 2023. Il giocatore arriverà a costo zero data la scadenza imminente del contratto a fine stagione. Il terzino, anche se ancora per poco, del PSG è stato scelto dalla dirigenza del BVB per sostituire Hakimi che rientrerà a fine stagione a Madrid, sponda Real. Il belga qualche tempo fa fu sondato anche da parte del Napoli (Qui per saperne di più) – anche se in maniera latente – e dall’Inter che premeva per il suo acquisto.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE