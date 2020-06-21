Thomas Meunier andrà al Borussia Dortumund. E’ ormai quasi fatta per il passaggio di Thomas Meunier al Dortumund. Il difensore belga ha trovato un accordo con la dirigenza giallo-nera per un contratto fino al 2023. Il giocatore arriverà a costo zero data la scadenza imminente del contratto a fine stagione. Il terzino, anche se ancora per poco, del PSG è stato scelto dalla dirigenza del BVB per sostituire Hakimi che rientrerà a fine stagione a Madrid, sponda Real. Il belga qualche tempo fa fu sondato anche da parte del Napoli (Qui per saperne di più) – anche se in maniera latente – e dall’Inter che premeva per il suo acquisto.
