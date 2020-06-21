L’avventura di Edison Cavani a Parigi è giunta al capolinea. L’attaccante uruguayano si trasferirà altrove al termine della stagione, dato che non rinnoverà il suo contratto in scadenza al quest’anno. Un ulteriore segnale di rottura fra le parti è arrivato oggi. Infatti stando a quanto riportato da RMC, successivamente ripresa anche da diverse testate spagnole, il numero 9 non parteciperà alla volata finale dei parigini in Champions League. infatti l’ex Napoli non se la sente di rischiare la prorpia forma fisica nella “Final Eight” dato che dovrà vestire una nuova maglia. Sullo sfondo rimangono vigili Atletico Madrid e Inter (In caso di cessione di Lautaro).
