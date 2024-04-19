Calcio estero, Benitez va oltreoceano

Scritto da:
Giuseppe La Russa
-

Secondo il giornalista brasiliano Gabriel Sa, l’ex tecnico del Napoli Rafael Benitez sarebbe vicino a diventare il nuovo tecnico del San Paolo. I colloqui sono iniziati domenica e c’è fiducia sulla riuscita dell’operazione.

